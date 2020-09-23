TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 lists Parasite's Bong Joon Ho, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey

TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020 features a slew of celebrities from different walks of life. This includes Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Halsey.

The TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2020 has been released and some of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry have featured on the list. The diverse list features a list of actors, directors and musicians from different cultures and walks of life. To start off with the list, Oscar winning director Bong Joon Ho features under the category of Influencial Artists. The filmmaker did make history with his Korean film, Parasite, at the Academy Awards this year by six awards, including Best Picture.

Tilda Swinton wrote on the South Korean filmmaker for Time and said, "He is the ultimate sophisticate cinematic fanboy whilst harboring not a drop of either snobbery or cynicism: he is good for cinema from start to finish." The magazine also featured Phoebe Waller-Bridge who also had everyone's attention during the awards season with her series Fleabag. Taylor Swift penned a note for the actress-writer and said, "It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and all that she has achieved is, indeed, a big mood."

Apart from the two stars, the list also included Michael B Jordan, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Halsey, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Ali Wong, Tyler Perry, Michaela Coel, JoJo Siwa, Greg Berlanti, and J Balvin. Megan Thee Stallion features in the category of Pioneers. Writing for the musician, Taraji P. Henson said, "She’s an entertainer. She’s a free spirit; I see that in her. The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her." Billy Porter featured in the category of Icons.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana ONLY Indian actor in Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020; Deepika Padukone hails him

Share your comment ×