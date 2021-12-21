Time will tell: Henry Cavill responds to rumours of him essaying James Bond after Daniel Craig's exit

Henry Cavill has addressed several James Bond rumours again. During an interview with Sunday Times, via ET Canada, The Witcher actor, 38 told the publication that whether the rumours have any meaning to them or not can be decided with time. "Time will them," he said as he also revealed that "everything’s always on the table."

Opening up on the possibilities of him essaying the role of James Bond, Cavill said that the producer might even consider someone younger than him. "Maybe they’ll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel," he said. When asked whether he had seen James Bond: No Time To Die, Cavill honestly replied that he didn't have the time to watch it yet.

Cavill also opened up on how excited he would be to essay the role of James Bond if given a chance. "At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting," the actor said, via ET Canada.

Henry Cavill has been asked by fans time and again about whether he would essay the role of James Bond, even while Daniel Craig was a part of the franchise. During his interview with GQ in 2020, the actor had revealed that if he is offered the role, it would take no time to convince him to grab the opportunity. “If Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” Cavil previously said.

