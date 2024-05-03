'Time Will Tell': Source Claims Britney Spears Is 'Convinced' Her Biopic Will Be 'Masterpiece' And Make Big Money

Britney Spears, 42, has been hitting the headlines since the start of her career. Her fans have always shown their concerns in regards to her mental well-being.

The Baby One More Time singer shocked everyone with her memoir, The Woman in Me, published in 2023. The Memoir made a few shocking revelations about Justin Timberlake, her conservatorship, and her infamous 2007 breakdown. Now a source claims that the singer is “convinced” that the book’s Hollywood adaptation will be a hit.

What did the source reveal?

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly, “Britney is convinced it’s going to be a masterpiece and a blockbuster. “ The source added, “Time will tell.”

As per the outlet, a new report claims that Sony is in the lead when it comes to the negotiations to turn the bestseller into a film with female screenwriters to turn this new venture into reality.

Many fans of the hitmaker are eagerly waiting for this project to come to life, as it would give an insight into the singer’s life from a new angle.

More on Britney Spears’s memoir

Britney Spears's revelation in her memoir spoke about the major controversies. Addressing her shaving her head incident of 2007, Spears wrote, “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down and had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager.” She added, “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

She said in the memoir that her father went “ballistic” after that incident, ultimately landing her in a conservatorship.

The source told the outlet that people are worried about her spending too much time alone in her mansion, which has become a “self-imposed prison.” The source added that Spears roams around her huge home, gets bored, and acts out in “disturbing dance videos.”

The source also mentioned that there are whispers going around that the singer has “lost” it again. Some people wonder if it's time for another conservatorship, adding that she has no real direction or drive.

