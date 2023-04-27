Time100 Summit: Kim Kardashian reveals she used to dye her shapewear before finding Skims

Popular reality television star Kim Kardashian appeared at the Time100 Summit recently and spoke about her life, her various businesses, and her law experience, among other things. She even revealed that she used to dye her shapewear before she found Skims. Keep reading to know more about what she said and what she used to dye her shapewear with.

Kim Kardashian used to dye her shapewear before finding Skims

The 42-year-old entrepreneur and socialite spoke to CNN's Poppy Harlow about her clothing and shapewear brand Skims during a 22-minute-long conversation at the summit. The line, which was launched in 2019 and focuses on body positivity and inclusivity, was valued at over $3.2 billion in January 2022. "It was filling the gap of something that didn't exist in the marketplace," said Kardashian talking about why she started the venture.

"For me, I was just looking for a solution to the fact that I love to wear shapewear and there wasn't a color tone that fit my skin tone, let alone most of my friends. And there was either a super light nude which was a more pale colour and then the colour black, there was really nothing in between. So I would take coffee and tea bags and I would put them in the sink or the bathtub and put my shapewear in there," she added.

Kardashian further told Harlow that she would "cut them all up" because "the cuts weren't right" and proceeded to reveal that she found her DIY shapewear because she always kept them. She added that it was really funny to look back and see what she used to do before her shapewear brand was launched. "And because it didn't exist, I wanted to create that and find better materials, better colours and we launched with a pretty wide arrangement of nude tones and we grew from there," the businesswoman concluded.

The official Skims website describes itself as a "solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear." It further adds, "We are setting new standards by providing solutions for every body. From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future."