So, in this article, we have listed the times when the Royal Family spoke fondly or praised Queen Elizabeth II for her decisions, initiatives, and her sense of humor. Read on to check them out!

Following her long reign of 70 years, British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully recently. Leading an eventful life and reigning for the longest time in British monarch history, the late Queen Elizabeth II saw many changes in the world during her reign and was often praised by her officials and family members for her good deeds.

Times when the Royal Family spoke fondly of Queen Elizabeth II

Below is the list of the times when members of the British Royal Family spoke fondly of Queen Elizabeth II for being a role model and a true leader of the Royal Family.

1) Harry and William's "simple" grandmother

Queen Elizabeth's two popular grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William often gave insights into the insider lives of the members of the Royal Family, including their loving grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. So, according to Harry and William's statements, despite all the Royal duties of a Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II was just a regular grandmother to them "behind closed doors."

In an interview with Katie Couric back in 2012, Prince Harry said, "Behind closed doors, she's our grandmother, it's as simple as that." His older brother, William, subtly added that "As I learned from growing up, you don't mess with your grandmother."

2) King Philip's love letter to Queen Elizabeth II

Before the Queen was married to King Philip, a love letter, praising the heir at the time, was written by Elizabeth's husband. In the letter, the Duke of Edinburgh, King Philip wrote, "To have been spared in the war and seen victory, to have been given the chance to rest and to readjust myself, to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty."

The relationship between Queen Elizabeth and King Philip, for those unaware, was a loving one. The Queen, over her years of reign, has often mentioned that King Philip has been one of her strongest pillars in life. Their love story, despite being questioned for relationship issues from time to time, remains an inspiration for many in this world.

3) A stylish Queen

Although the Queen was only allowed to wear specific clothes on duty, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Eugenie, saw her Queen grandmother as one of the most stylish people in the Royal Family. In an interview, the princess said that "Lots of my friends say, 'Oh, she's just the best style person there is, you know she looks great in her clothes.' The style is something very unique to her."

4) A mother to Sarah Fergusson

Back in August 2021, Sarah Fergusson, the former wife of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, referred to Queen Elizabeth as her "greatest mentor." Sarah, who gave a heart-touching tribute to the Queen recently, said that Queen Elizabeth was good to her even after her split with Prince Andrew in 1996.

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," the Duchess of York said. "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honor. A huge honor. Makes me want to cry."

5) Meghan's remarks on the Queen

Although there were many rumors when Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and his son Archie moved out of the Royal Family and went to California, the relationship between the Queen and her grandson's wife was loving.

In an interview last year, the Duchess of Sussex spoke fondly of the matriarch and said that "The queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me. I mean, we had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train. And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company."

So, these were some of the instances when members of the British Royal Family spoke fondly of Queen Elizabeth II publicly. According to Royal Family experts, apart from being a stern leader, Elizabeth was also known for her sense of humor and her love and respect for her country.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth II demise Live Updates: King Charles to give televised address; Celebs pay emotional tributes