'Timing Was Just Really Hard.’ Lala Kent Reveals She Was 'Approached' For The Traitors Season 2; Hints At Future Possibility

Tom Sandoval isn't the only Vanderpump Rules star eyeing a spot on The Traitors. Lala Kent recently revealed she was also approached to join the show, but the timing didn't work out for her.

Lala Kent addresses the possibility of joining The Traitors

During an interview with US Weekly, Lala Kent said, “The timing would have to be different. Season 2, they approached me to gauge my interest on joining, and the timing was just really hard." However, she hinted that she might join in the future, saying, “I never really say no to an opportunity,”

Kent commented on Sandoval joining The Traitors after a dramatic year on Vanderpump Rules, where he cheated on his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their co-star Rachel Raquel Leviss.

Kent said, “You told me during the last Amazon Live that Tom Sandoval is on it this season. I’m like, ‘That would be tough.’ Because literally you are either labeled a traitor or a faithful.” She continued, “If they made him a traitor, it would be too obvious, but if they made him a faithful it won’t be too obvious. Maybe I go with the less obvious choice.”

Despite the drama, Kent wished Sandoval well on the new show, saying, “I’m really excited. I hope he doesn’t go home — I really want to psychoanalyze all of them.”

Sandoval joins other reality stars on The Traitors, including Bravo Housewives Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, and Robyn Dixon, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Bob The Drag Queen, Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams, and Big Brother’s Britney Hayes and Danielle Reyes. Alan Cumming will stay on as host.

JoJo Siwa on meeting Tom Sandoval during Special FOrces Season 2

This is the second reality show Sandoval has been on since his affair was exposed. Last year, he appeared on Season 2 of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, where he bonded with former child star JoJo Siwa.

Siwa mentioned Sandoval had a lot on his mind due to the scandal. "Tom Sandoval was there, and it was right when Scandoval was happening. He was very in his head," Siwa said. "I told him, ‘Tom, none of us care here. No offense. Your problems are the least of our worries.’”

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are now streaming on Peacock.

