'Timmy is my brother': Kid Cudi reveals he 'spoke' to pal Timothée Chalamet as he denies fallout rumors with Willy Wonka actor

Kid Cudi, the renowned rapper and musician known for both his talent and authenticity, recently found himself at the center of swirling rumors regarding his friendship with Hollywood sensation Timothée Chalamet, the Willy Wonka star. Kid Cudi took to the virtual stage of X (formerly Twitter) to address these rumors head-on and set the record straight.

Kid Cudi reacts to false rumors about Timothée Chalamet and his friendship

Expressing a sense of exasperation, Kid Cudi responded to a concerned commenter's message, which mentioned, “they think u and timmy aren’t friends anymore for some reason — it’s going viral on tiktok.”

In his tweet, the rapper exclaimed, "What da hell," accompanied by two facepalm emojis, signaling his disbelief at the baseless rumors. He then moved swiftly to debunk the false claims, delivering a heartfelt assurance: "I literally just shouted him out in ‘Most Aint Dennis.’ I spoke to him a few weeks ago. Timmy is my brother till the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him. We are good. Trust me. Idk where this is comin from but please don't believe the gossip online y'all."

How did the fans respond to Kid Cudi's tweet?

Fans of Kid Cudi couldn't contain their excitement when he addressed and clarified the rumors. Their outpour of admiration and gratitude was evident in the comments section. One fan expressed their affection with a heartfelt message, adorned with heart and sparkle emojis, emphasizing the love they have for Kid Cudi and their appreciation for his clarification. The fan wrote, "I love you and the fact that you love him Thankyou so much for clarifying this you are just the best."

Another fan reaffirmed the unbreakable bond between Kid Cudi and his dedicated fanbase, known as the "cudfam," and dismissed the rumors as mere nonsense while mentioning,"cudfam knows you two are locked in for life! we don’t believe those silly lil rumors here."

A third fan pointed out the unfortunate reality of social media, where baseless rumors can spread like wildfire, shaking their head in disbelief at the falsehoods perpetuated on TikTok.

