Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are the new IT couple of Hollywood; Pack on the PDA during Cabo getaway

Timothée Chalamet is moving on from his two-year-old relationship. The actor was spotted on a romantic vacation with actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Hollywood’s chocolate boy of the moment Timothée Chalamet is bouncing back from his breakup with Lily Rose-Depp by spending time with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, 30. The duo was recently spotted together as they were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Chalamet and Gonzalez packed on PDA as they were snapped sunbathing on their hotel balcony.

The 24-year-old Chalamet was enjoying his downtime while playing the guitar for friends. The couple was spotted taking a dip in the pool, enjoying the Mexican sun and hanging out with friends, all while keeping an eye on each other. The Call Me By Your Name actor already was also spotted stroking Baby Driver beauty, Eiza’s hair. Gonzalez currently follows Chalamet on Instagram and started liking his photos from February 2020.

The news of this new couple comes just two months after Chalamet’s split from his ex, 21-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, after almost two years of dating.

On the other hand, Gonzalez was last linked to actor Luke Bracey, with whom she was snapped in Mexico, in December. Prior to her romance with 31-year-old Bracey, Gonzalez dated Josh Duhamel in 2018 and Liam Hemsworth in 2013. She was also linked to Calvin Harris in 2016. Eiza is a well-known actress and singer in her home country, though she’s been making inroads to America with roles in blockbusters like “Baby Driver” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

