Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya ‘one of the most inspiring people’ as he wishes on her birthday; See Post

Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet wished his Dune co-star Zendayya a very happy 24th birthday with a sweet post on Twitter, see what he said below.

The 24-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet proved he's a true pal by sending a very special message to Zendaya in honour of the Spider-Man: Homecoming star’s 24th birthday.

In his tweet, Oscar-nominated Timothée said: "Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey." "Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend.."

Zendaya later replied, "Yo, you bout to make me tear up over here man, thank you for this, I appreciate you very much..."

happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya , hope your day is beautiful, friend.. — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 1, 2020

The sweet note should come as no surprise to their fans, given that the two young talent houses are tight. Earlier this year, a fan spotted the duo shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond together in New York. In addition to being pals, the Call Me by Your Name celeb and the Euphoria actress are co-stars. They're set to appear in the movie Dune later this year.

Speaking about the movie, Zendaya told InStyle last month that "Dune was incredible." "I wasn't in it very much, so when I was watching the trailer, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' I called Timothée and said, 'Dude! You should be proud.' It is a big deal to even be a small part of something with such a massive cast. And I love sci-fi stuff too. It's fun to escape into another world."

ALSO READ: Zendaya shares the SECRET to her beautiful, glowing skin; Check it out

Share your comment ×