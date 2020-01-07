Timothée Chalamet likely to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in his next; Details Inside

According to a latest report in Deadline, Timothée is likely to be roped in to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life.

After gaining a steady set of fan following around the world, 'Little Women' actor Timothée Chalamet seems to be on to bigger and better things. According to a latest report in Deadline, Timothée is likely to be roped in to play legendary musician Bob Dylan in a biopic on the folk singer's life. The report also revealed that Ford V Ferrari director James Mangold will be helming the project. For now, the project has been reportedly titled 'Going Electric' and will revolve around the time in Dylan's life when he decided to make a shift from folk music to rock and roll.

The film will also showcase the influence of Dylan's work. The 24-year-old star has steadily gained popularity over time while featuring in films like 'Call Me By Your Name' and 'The King' of 2019. Now, according to Deadline, the actor has already started prepping to play Bob Dylan. A source told the publication, "I've heard that Chalamet is already taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar."

One of the many reasons to cast Chalamet is because of the striking resemblance the actor has with the singer. Chalamet's recent work has been much talked about. From his intense looks to his on screen presence, Chalamet is considered to be one of the top notch actors of his generation. Well, we for one, cannot wait to see what Timothée Chalamet brings to the table as Bob Dylan.

