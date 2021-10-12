Timothée Chalamet REFUSES to give ‘partial response’ to the abuse claims against costar Armie Hammer

***Content Warning: This article includes references to rape and sexual harassment***

Timothée Chalamet has refused to comment on the rape allegations against Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer who was publicly accused of abuse and rape by a woman named Effie Angelova who claimed that the actor raped her and beat her for four hours in 2017. During his interview with Time magazine, Timothée denied commenting on the same.

The Dune actor refused to discuss stating that the question asked is “worthy of a larger conversation.” “I don’t want to give you a partial response,” he said. For the unversed, Armie Hammer was accused of raping Angelova who claimed that she was “violently” raped by the actor, but Hammer denied the accusations. Previously, Hammer was accused by multiple women who stated that a man claiming to be Hammer wrote about his rape and cannibalism fantasies in DMs.

In a statement to TMZ, via US Weekly, the actor, while dropping out of Jennifer Lopez’s movie Shotgun Wedding stated, “In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said at the time.

Hammer's attorney, Andrew B. Brettler denied the claims in March with a statement about the actor. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

