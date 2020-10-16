Timothée Chalamet REVEALS why he felt embarrassed about makeout session snaps with Lily Rose Depp going viral

Timothée Chalamet has spoken out loud for the first time about the viral paparazzi snaps from 2019 which featured a heavy makeout session with his ex-girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp, in Capri, Italy.

Last year in September, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were a young couple in love who made headlines one day during their trip to Capri, Italy. Enjoying the yacht life, the paparazzi captured the two indulging in a steamy makeout session and the photos, as expected, went viral. Then, in April 2020, came the news that the two had ended things after dating for over a year.

In a recent candid interview with GQ, Chalamet is now opening up for the first time about the PDA photos which circulated from his and Depp's Capri trip. Timothée confessed to the magazine that on the night before the pictures made its way on the web, he slept thinking it was "one of the best days of my life." For the 24-year-old actor, he was on a boat all day with someone he really loved and while closing his eyes, he indisputably thought it was a great feeling.

"And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you," the Call Me by Your Name star stated while addressing how people thought the couple, who starred in The King together, were faking their relationship as a publicity stunt.

Post his breakup with Lily, Timothée was linked to Eiza González of Bloodshot fame as the two were spotting making out in Cabo San Lucas in June.

