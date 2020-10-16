  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Timothée Chalamet REVEALS why he felt embarrassed about makeout session snaps with Lily Rose Depp going viral

Timothée Chalamet has spoken out loud for the first time about the viral paparazzi snaps from 2019 which featured a heavy makeout session with his ex-girlfriend, Lily-Rose Depp, in Capri, Italy.
10340 reads Mumbai
Timothee Chalamet,Hollywood,Lily-Rose DeppTimothée Chalamet REVEALS why he felt embarrassed about makeout session snaps with Lily Rose Depp going viral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last year in September, Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were a young couple in love who made headlines one day during their trip to Capri, Italy. Enjoying the yacht life, the paparazzi captured the two indulging in a steamy makeout session and the photos, as expected, went viral. Then, in April 2020, came the news that the two had ended things after dating for over a year.

In a recent candid interview with GQ, Chalamet is now opening up for the first time about the PDA photos which circulated from his and Depp's Capri trip. Timothée confessed to the magazine that on the night before the pictures made its way on the web, he slept thinking it was "one of the best days of my life." For the 24-year-old actor, he was on a boat all day with someone he really loved and while closing his eyes, he indisputably thought it was a great feeling.

"And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you," the Call Me by Your Name star stated while addressing how people thought the couple, who starred in The King together, were faking their relationship as a publicity stunt.

ALSO READ: Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's film

Post his breakup with Lily, Timothée was linked to Eiza González of Bloodshot fame as the two were spotting making out in Cabo San Lucas in June.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :GQ,Getty Images

You may like these
Dune Trailer: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet steal the show in Warner Bros mega sci fi; Watch
Timothée Chalamet calls Zendaya ‘one of the most inspiring people’ as he wishes on her birthday; See Post
Here's why Yeo Jin Goo feels Timothée Chalamet would be perfect as Gu Chan Sung in US remake of Hotel del Luna
Timothée Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez are the new IT couple of Hollywood; Pack on the PDA during Cabo getaway
Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp's relationship comes to an end amid break up rumours?
Timothee Chalamet‘s upcoming film French Dispatch gets postponed amid COVID 19 scare

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement