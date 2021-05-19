Timothée Chalamet starrer ‘Dune’ caught up in the release confusion; Tipped to play in Venice Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve’s delayed epic ‘Dune’ recently got caught up in the release confusion. The planned hybrid release was touted to go theater first, Warner Bros. exec clears the air on it.

The much delayed epic ‘Dune’ starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendeya, Oscar Isaac, and Dave Bautista amongst others got caught up in the release confusion. While in making, Dune was going to be a worldwide theatrical release as all huge films are. The COVID outbreak pushed the 2020 release and eventually, Warner Bros. decided to make the film a hybrid release. Warner announced earlier that all their 2021 releases were going to hybrid i.e. they will release in the available theaters and on HBO Max on the same day and will stay streaming on the service for the next 30 days. The plan applied to Dune as well.

On May 17, Deadline reported that the film will skip the hybrid release, will play in the 2021 Venice Film Festival first, and would get a proper theatrical window before start streaming. Deadline wrote in their report, “‘Dune’ will not adhere to the day-and-date release pattern established for the entire 2021 slate. Instead, it will premiere in Venice in September and then enter theaters for a time before finding its way to streaming service HBO Max.” Johanna Fuentes, head of communications at WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. The executive wrote on social media: “‘Dune’ will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day in the U.S.”

Legendary has financed 75% of Dune’s budget and therefore wasn’t happy with the Warner Bros. decision to move the film to stream because it could potentially kill the franchise. Dune is a two-part release first of which will release on 1 October on both HBO Max and theaters as reported by Indiewire.

