Timothée Chalamet's Dune 2 will reportedly begin shooting from July 2022

Dune Part 2 is reportedly set to begin filming from the summer of 2022, that is from the month of July in the coming year. For those unversed, Warner Bros had previously confirmed Dune's sequel. The movie is scheduled to release around 2023.

Dune's star Timothée Chalamet too had announced the sequel from his social media platform so fans can expect him to be in the cast for the sequel. Dune comprised Timothée Chalamet as the lead character Paul Atreides along with Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya. It would be interesting to note which of the cast members from the movie continue in the sequel.

Dune had opened in the box office with $41 million and according to reports, it has already grossed approximately $330 million worldwide. Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been inspired by Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel of the same name. During their announcement of a sequel, Warner Bros and Legendary penned, "This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey."

Ever since the announcement, fans have been eager to know when the movie would finally start filming. While not confirmed, July 2022 could be taken as a tentative date for the shoot to finally start. When the sequel was announced, fans all over the world rejoiced. "This is not a drill, this is happening," one fan had penned, while another had thanked the cast and the crew for confirming another part.

