Have Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Been Living Together For 1 Year? Source Says They’re ‘Basically Married’

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are Hollywood’s top couple, and the two would have it no other way. With a recent public love confession and her making the Instagram debut on his social media, it seems to be only a matter of time before the two actually go the long way and tie the knot. A latest update has seemingly revealed that the nuptials may happen sooner rather than later, with the two having been living together for a year now. A report from Page Six claimed that sources have termed their relationship as ‘basically married.’

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet eyeing marriage plans? Sources reveal

Reports have surfaced regarding Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who have been “living together in L.A. for over a year.” Speculations about their possible marriage have been rife on the internet for a while now; however, sources have confirmed that the two are not husband and wife so far. However, they have doubled down that it is indeed serious business for the duo, sharing, “it’s like they’re basically married already.”

The two are said to be ‘obsessed with each other,’ and the same was very visible during their recent outings at the year’s initial award events, held earlier this month. Kissing away and all over each other, their PDA knew no bounds at either location. They’re 'always together,' reveal insiders, and their constant hand-in-hand sightings are enough proof of the same. The 30-year-old is said to be super involved in the lives of her two kids, whom she shares with ex-lover Travis Scott: Stormi, 7, and Aire Webster, 3.

Earlier on January 4, at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Dune star gave a heartfelt shoutout to his ‘partner,’ saying his ‘love yous’ at every chance he gets. He went on to credit them for their support on his success path and even made sure his lady love got her Instagram official moment with a sneaky peek post his Golden Globes win.

With Oscar buzz rising for him each day, a possible engagement and wedding seem to be on the horizon for the star couple.

