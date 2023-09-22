Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner officially enter 'phone lock screen' phase as lip kit mogul flashes at Milan Fashion Week

After attending many public events together, with unabashed PDA, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are officially the hottest couple in town. It was only months ago that the the rumors of the two dating had come to light. Soon after, Timothée and Kylie made a public appearance at Beyonce's concert in LA. Since then, fans are keeping a close eye on both of the two. Kylie Jenner was recently attending the Milan Fashion Week. This was when the lip kit mogul ended up flashing her phone screen. Here's what the wallpaper on it was.

Timothée on Kylie's wallpaper

It was this week that Kylie Jenner unveiled her phone wallpaper during her appearance at Milan Fashion Week. In a photo captured by Elle Mexico, Jenner's lock screen prominently featured a snapshot of the actor, planting a kiss on her cheek. The moment, shared by Elle Mexico on Instagram, quickly gained attention with the caption, "Love is in the air!" It was evident that the reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur is wearing her affection for Chalamet proudly.

This revelation comes close on the heels of the couple's decision to make their romance public at the final Los Angeles stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour earlier this month. A source described their relationship as "fun and uncomplicated," highlighting that they have been seeing each other for approximately six months. The insider noted that Chalamet understands and respects Jenner's commitment to her children and that he is charming, loving, and protective of her, as per People.

The couple's public debut occurred when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss during Beyoncé's concert. A video circulating on TMZ showed them locked in an affectionate embrace as they enjoyed the music together. Jenner and Chalamet's relationship began to make headlines when rumors emerged about them hanging out and getting to know each other. The speculation was further fueled by a tip received by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, which suggested Chalamet's involvement with Jenner.

In addition, paparazzi photographs showed Jenner's Range Rover parked in front of Chalamet's residence. All updates from this story will be mentioned as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

