Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp spark REUNION rumours after getting spotted separately in New York

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp were spotted separately in New York in the same area and now fans believe the duo may be back together.

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp are both in New York and fans can't keep calm. The duo was recently spotted taking a stroll, although separately, speculations are rife that there may have been a reunion after all. Chalament and Depp broke up in April 2020 after making the headlines for their relationship towards September 2019. After taking a vacation in Capri where the couple had packed on enough PDA, fans were truly rooting for this couple.

Lily-Rose Depp has been in New York since the premiere of her movie Voyagers. The actress was spotted taking a stroll in New York, all masked up on Monday afternoon. Coincidentally, Depp's ex, Chalamet was also spotted in Soho where he was seen sporting a black mask with headphones.

Considering the former couple were spotted in the same area, fans have now been speculating that the duo may be back together. Last year, Chalamet was rumoured to be in a relationship with Eiza Gonzalez after the duo were spotted packing on the PDA in Mexico. The Call Me By Your Name actor hasn't ever commented on his personal life and confirmed neither of his relationships.

Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, recently spoke about handling fame. In her interaction with DailyMail, she said, "There are other things that come along with that that I can't say I'm very interested in. What's interesting to me is beautiful storytelling and complex characters and things like that. That's the only interesting part of it for me."

