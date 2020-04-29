Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp's relationship comes to an end amid break up rumours?

The Lady Bird star had never officially spoken about his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, but the couple had reportedly made some appearances together.

The Call Me by Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet has reportedly called it quits with Lily-Rose Depp after dating for more than a year. The Hot Summer Nights actor was referred to as single during his interview with British Vogue. Now, the news reports suggest that Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have indeed ended their relationship. The Lady Bird star had never officially spoken about his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, but the couple had reportedly made some appearances together. This gave the fans and followers of The King actor a reason to think that the two could be dating.

But, recently, there was a strong buzz that Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have broken up and the magazine interview only added more fuel to the fire. The duo reportedly got into a relationship in the month of October in 2018, when they both worked together on Netflix drama called The King. Lily-Rose Depp has so far kept quiet about her relationship with The French Dispatch actor, even as news reports stated that the duo was spotted kissing in New York.

Now, amid the break-up rumours, Timothee Chalamet has been termed single according to an interview in British Vogue, which is giving the fans and followers of the actor one more reason to believe that he and Lily-Rose Depp have called it quits after dating for more than a year.

