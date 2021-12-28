Timothee Chalamet can't believe he's 26, drops a birthday selfie showcasing his astonishment; SEE PIC

Timothee Chalamet celebrated his birthday on December 27 and as the actor turned 26, wishes poured in for the Dune star from friends and fans. Chalamet has become one of the most sought after actors of his age and already holds some acclaimed projects to his name. As the actor turned 26, he took to his Instagram to share a birthday selfie that captured his shocked expression over his age.

While Chalamet can easily pass off as a teenager onscreen, the actor turned 26 on Monday and it seems it came as a shock to him as well. Sharing a selfie, the actor captioned his photo as "I'm 26!?" The actor reportedly enjoyed a low key birthday celebration with his family and even received a sweet tribute from his sister Pauline Chalamet.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted his birthday selfie while being dressed in a casual avatar as he wore a purple sweatshirt while posing at his home.

Check out Timothee Chalamet's post here:

Chalamet received sweet birthday tributes from his friends which he re-shared on Instagram. These included wishes from Kiernan Shipka who gushed "happy birthday king @tchalamet I love youuu." Also, fashion designer Haider Ackermann, shared a post with Timothee's photo and wrote, "Love u brother."

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet had an amazing year as he starred in some of the biggest projects of the year including Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and also a cameo in Adam Mackay's recent release, Don't Look Up. The actor is all set to be seen in the Dune sequel as well which was announced this year.

