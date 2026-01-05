Timothée Chalamet Declares Love to Kylie Jenner at Critics' Choice Awards, Says ‘Couldn’t Do’ Marty Supreme Without Her

Timothée Chalamet is not keeping his love confessions private anymore. The actor became the youngest recipient of the Best Actor category at the Critics' Choice Awards. His big moment happened on January 4, 2026, on the Chelsea Handler-hosted night where he was accompanied by his dear girlfriend, TV personality and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner. Taking to the mic stand to speak a few words, he did not forget to thank her for her support for the past three years, including his time filming for Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet proves he and Kylie Jenner are going strong at the Critics Choice night

At the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards, big winners included films Sinners and One Battle After Another, TV show Adolescence, and, of course, Timothée Chalamet, who is having his grand year of celebrations thanks to his portrayal in Marty Mauser. He added a hint of love to his acceptance speech with a special shoutout to his ‘partner’, Kylie Jenner, who had accompanied him to the ceremony. She smiled and reciprocated the confession.

“Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said while accepting the Best Actor trophy. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Sitting in the audience was his lady love, who, when the camera panned to her, muttered a sweet ‘I love you,’ in response, earning cheers from the crowd.

Other special nods in his speech included those to fellow nominees, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent. He also thanked Josh Safdie, the creator of the film, who made this ‘dream’ a reality for the actor.

About Marty Supreme

Set in 1950s New York, it follows the life of Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping pong player. With big ambitions and little to no money to fund his plans, he engages in conspicuous plans to become famous. His personal life, many relationships, and a tough path to success frame the story.

Marty Supreme was released in the United States on December 25, 2025, and is all set for its Indian premiere on January 23, 2026.

