Timothee Chalamet drops his impressive FIRST LOOK as Willy Wonka from upcoming prequel; See Post

Timothee Chalamet took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming film Wonka. He will be seen essaying the role of young Willy Wonka in the prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet sent fans in a tizzy as he showed off his look impressive look as young Woka and made fans even more eager for the film to arrive soon.

Sharing two photos from the sets of his film, Timothee wrote, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … WONKA." The first look images shared by Chalamet showed him sporting Willy Wonka's classic attire with the top hat. The photo showed Timothee sporting a brown top hat and purple velvet coat, while he was seen posing amid snowflakes in the backdrop.

Check out Timothee Chalamet's Wonka first look HERE

Timothee will be following the steps of actors such as Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) who have both essayed the roles of Willy Wonka before though Chalamet will take us through Wonka's journey when he was younger. Ever since Timothee's casting for the film was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of it. While the first look is out, it's going to be a long wait for the film since it is slated for a 2023 release.

Wonka is being directed by Paddington fame director Paul King whereas Simon Rich has been roped in as the writer. It has been reported that the film will have Chalamet show off his singing and dancing talents as well.

ALSO READ: Dune Trailer: Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet & Jason Momoa 'fight like demons' to save Arrakis