Timothée Chalamet Enlists His Lookalikes for Saturday Night Live Promo Ahead of Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest

Timothée Chalamet is hosting and guesting on Saturday Night Live this week, and to ease the strain of all this double duty, he's being assisted by a rather unlikely cast of his lookalikes.

For a new one-minute promo of SNL unveiled on Wednesday, the Dune star employs four doppelgangers to share his load for duties like visiting writers, monologue preparation, and even sitting through Mikey Day's Is It Cake? tales.

The promo playfully references the recent viral Chalamet lookalike contests, including one last October in Manhattan, where the Little Women actor even made a surprise appearance.

"I’ve never done this before," Chalamet begins as he chats with his lookalikes - one dressed as Willy Wonka, another as Bob Dylan from A Complete Unknown, and two in a couple of Chalamet 's red carpet outfits.

"You know, I’m having to be SNL host and musical guest in the same week, so it’s a lot of work and I want to focus on the songs," the Lady Bird actor says.

Later on, in the promo, one of the doppelgängers appears on The Tonight Show in place of the real Chalamet, leaving host Jimmy Fallon flustered. Meanwhile, the real Chalamet watches on a monitor, praising the imposter's performance and encouraging his other doubles to take notes.

Timothée Chalamet previously appeared on SNL, where he famously played a sleep-paralysis version of Troye Sivan as well as a hilarious rapper alongside Pete Davidson. However, this is the first time he will be performing as the musical guest, having received ample training while filming the critically acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. He is set to break the mold now by playing both the host and musical guest.

Saturday Night Live streams live on Peacock and airs on Saturday on NBC.

