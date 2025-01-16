Timothée Chalamet Gets USD 79 Fine For Riding Lime Bike to London Premiere of A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet chose an eco-friendly Lime bike over a car to attend the London premiere of A Complete Unknown, but his good intentions came with a $79 fine for incorrect parking.
Timothée Chalamet, known for his unique style and eco-friendly choices, recently received an unexpected fine after opting to ride a Lime bike to the London premiere of A Complete Unknown.
The actor shared his experience on the French talk show Quotidien, revealing that he was fined £65 (about $79) for improperly parking the bike. Despite the penalty, Chalamet defended his decision, stating, “It’s ecological!”
Chalamet decided to take a Lime bike to the premiere at the BFI Southbank due to heavy traffic. He stated, “It was horrible, because it was actually kind of an advert for them.”
Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s biopic A Complete Unknown, which chronicles the legendary musician’s early years.
The film explores Dylan’s arrival in New York City in 1961 and his rise to fame. Along the way, the young artist forges connections with music icons and delivers a groundbreaking performance that changes the music industry.
The movie features a star-studded cast, including Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, and Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo. It also earned Chalamet a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Dylan.
At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Chalamet reflected on working with co-star Edward Norton. “We were like a menace to Jim because we were always trying to sneak stuff in and honor these amazing artists,” Chalamet told Deadline.
He added, “My favorite thing about Edward... is he really wanted to honor the spirit of Bob, who is alive and well, and Pete Seeger through this press, and not compromise why we’re ultimately there.”
A Complete Unknown is currently playing in theaters and has been praised for its depiction of Dylan’s journey and impact on American music. The film captures the spirit of the 1960s Greenwich Village music scene and Dylan’s transformation into a cultural icon.
