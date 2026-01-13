Timothée Chalamet Goes Instagram Official With Kylie Jenner After Dating For 3 Years: ‘Tremendously Grateful’

Winning at the 83rd Golden Globes has made Timothée Chalamet into more of a lover boy, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. On January 11 local time, the American-French star was awarded the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy trophy for his portrayal of Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. It became his first big win at the award ceremony, for which he was joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The two packed on the PDA at the event, and his win only fueled his love as the actor finally went Instagram official with his lady love after the prize.

Timothée Chalamet celebrates Golden Globes win with a new relationship milestone with Kylie Jenner

On January 12 local time, the 30-year-old shared an update on his Instagram account. Posting a few photos from his night out at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, he shared one of him raising his golden trophy after the win. Keen onlookers noted that aside from his own, another arm was spotted in the photo, and it belonged to none other than his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. After dating for 3 years following first being linked in January 2023, the actor has introduced his partner to his 20.8 million followers on the social media account.

Earlier in the day, Kylie Jenner shared the excitement of the win on her own Instagram account with 391 million followers. While there was no hint of the actual recipient in her update, the entrepreneur’s shared happiness was all over the photos.

The star couple was spotted being all lovey-dovey at the ceremony, kissing and holding hands all the while. A similar vibe was noted in his update, where he wrote, “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!” alongside numerous trophy and rocket emojis, expressing his happiness for the win.

Timothée Chalamet is being named as an Oscar frontrunner for his acting in Marty Supreme. The Josh Safdie directorial has earned praise for all involved parties and a memorable shoutout for his girlfriend for his win at the Critics' Choice Awards earlier this year. Back then, he said, “Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” in a love confession that she reciprocated.

