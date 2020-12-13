Timothee Chalamet impersonates Harry Styles on SNL; Chats with Dionne Warwick lookalike Ego Nwodim

Timothee Chalamet made his SNL debut on December 12 and began by impersonating former 1 Direction singer Harry Styles.

Timothee Chalamet recently gave us the best Harry Styles impersonation! While hosting Saturday Night Live on December 12, the 24-year-old actor portrayed the 26-year-old singer in one sketch during the night. The sketch was about the new queen of Twitter Dionne Warwick (played by Ego Nwodim) hosting a talk show. “You may know me from my music, or the fact I discovered Twitter this week,” Ego as Dionne started, before reading some of her recent tweets.

The first guest Dionne had on her show was Harry, and Timothee nailed his impersonation of the singer while wearing a colourful, striped sweater and high-waisted, brown trousers. “Why is Wendy Williams being a bitch to me?” Ego as Dionne asked Harry, referencing Dionne‘s recent feud with Wendy.

Watch the full sketch below:

A Grammy Winner

and The Queen of Twitter It’s The @_DionneWarwick Talk Show! pic.twitter.com/WtnQcMh4lp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

I don’t know who Wendy Williams is,” Timothee as Harry replied. “I knew I liked your ass,” Ego as Dionne responded. Later in the sketch, Chloe Fineman came out to impersonate Timothee! “Oh man, this is so cool!” Chloe’s Timothee said, laughing. “You seem young!…Okay, young man that’s enough. Now help my phone as I want to send a clap back to Wendy Williams,” Ego’s Dionne said back.

Apart from his hilarious sketch, the actor reflected on celebrating Christmastime in New York City while he was growing up. “There’s nothing like Christmas in New York when you grow up here,” Timothee started. Timothee then looked back on “leaving cookies for Santa in the restroom at the Port Authority” and never being able to find his friends while playing hide and seek in Central Park. He was then joined at the piano by Pete Davidson, who looked back on Christmas in Staten Island, which included decorating the Christmas tree with “spaghetti and scratch offs” and leaving Santa Bud Light and a White Claw.

