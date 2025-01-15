Timothée Chalamet Leaves Fans in Splits With Hilarious Entry to the Premiere of Bob Dylan Biopic; See Here
Take a look at how Timothee Chalamet wowed everyone with his entrance on the red carpet at the UK premiere of A Complete Unknown.
Timothée Chalamet knows how to shine both on and off the screen! His hilarious and unexpected entry onto the red carpet during the premiere of his latest venture, the Bob Dylan biopic Complete Unknown, is a true testament to his charisma.
The acclaimed actor made sure to grab everyone’s attention as he arrived at the red carpet riding a white-and-green Lime e-bike. This unconventional move left fans and media pleasantly surprised, proving once again that Timothée knows how to make a statement.
He finished his ride using his mobile phone, according to Tribune. While riding the bike, the Beautiful Boy actor also made sure to wow everyone with his outfit.
The Interstellar star reportedly donned a satin shirt, over which he wore a black blazer, paired with black trousers. The satin shirt featured blue and green floral prints. This head-turning ensemble was a custom look by Martine Rose.
According to the outlet, the film star completed his look with a snakeskin belt and pointed-toe loafers. He further elevated his appearance with a Cartier diamond necklace and rings that added an extra layer of sophistication to his outfit.
In addition to making an unconventional red carpet entrance with his stylish ensemble, he struck several poses, showcasing his handsome looks.
As for the aforementioned biopic, the movie also stars Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, Will Harrison, Boyd Holbrook, and many more.
