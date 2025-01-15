Timothée Chalamet Leaves Fans in Splits With Hilarious Entry to the Premiere of Bob Dylan Biopic; See Here

Explore All Fashion Categories

Kareena Kapoor Vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who wore the personalized hand-painted saree better?

Sara Tendulkar’s mini dress blends red, romance and ruffles—all that you need for an ideal Valentine’s Day look

Sonam Kapoor luxurious Bag collection: Hermes to Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama bag

Sitara Ghattamaneni is the newest fashion queen in town and her pink and silver lehenga for Makar Sankranti is all the proof you need

Kate Middleton shows us how to notch up your layering game this winter in burgundy separates and tartan long coat

Sobhita Dhulipala picks basic cotton saree for first Pongal celebration with husband Naga Chaitanya, and her look screams minimalism

Disha Patani brings high-fashion drama with her bold look in the Gigi double-layer cami and ripped joggers styled with DIOR bag

Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh celebrates festival in traditional outfits, opting for timeless classics like white kurta and saree

Throwback to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look in white top and taupe pants, offering perfect cues on how to master the art of neutrals