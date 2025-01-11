Timothée Chalamet Returns to Saturday Night Live with Double Duty as Host and Musical Guest; Here's All You Need To Know
Timothée Chalamet is set to return to Saturday Night Live for the third time. Read on to know the details.
Timothée Chalamet will host Saturday Night Live (SNL) on January 25. The Oscar nominee, 29, has already hosted the show twice: once in December 2020 and again in November 2023. He will also appear as the musical guest on the show, which is a first for a non-pro singer in 30 years.
Chalamet has previously been a part of viral SNL sketches such as Rap Roundtable featuring Pete Davidson, Museum of Hip-Hop Panel, and even appeared as Troye Sivan. This time he might utilize part of his experience as Bob Dylan from A Complete Unknown, for which he received 2025 Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for musical roles.
The Little Women actor has mastered singing and playing guitar and harmonica while preparing for Dylan's biopic. Fans expect him to perform Dylan's iconic songs at Studio 8H.
Chalamet's critically acclaimed film, directed by James Mangold, has earned rave reviews and also stars Elle Fanning. The official description of the movie reads, "In 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with music icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide."
However, before Timothée Chalamet returns to the live sketch comedy show, rapper GloRilla, 25, is set to appear on Saturday Night Live for the first time, serving as a musical guest, on January 18. She was just nominated for two Grammys for her hit single Yeah Glo!
Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday, January 18, 2025, on NBC.
