Timothee Chalamet REVEALS he watched Spider Man: No Way Home trailer 'frame by frame' to look for clues

Timothee Chalamet is a massive Marvel fan and one can officially confirm this thanks to his recent comments about the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Chalamet who's starring alongside Zendaya in Dune mentioned how he watched her MCU film's trailer "frame by frame" to look for clues like every MCU fan in his recent interview with Deadline.

Chalamet who worked with Zendaya in Dune was all praises for the actress' talent and spoke about being impressed with her acting talents after watching all her projects including Euphoria. While talking about the same, he also spoke about her upcoming Marvel film with Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer and said, "She also happens to be in the most-watched trailer of the moment, too, for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home. I cannot wait for that movie, and I was there, by the way, with everybody else, clicking through the trailer frame by frame looking for clues", via Deadline.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was released last week and it opened up MCU's multiverse in a dramatic manner. Featuring Tom Holland as Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, the trailer also managed to smash Avengers: Endgame's record of YouTube views in the first twenty-four hours. Much like Chalamet, MCU fans were also glued to it, looking to spot key easter eggs related to the film.

As for Chalamet and Zendaya's upcoming film, Dune, Timothee plays the lead role of Paul Atreides while Zendaya will essay the role of Chani. The film is based on Frank Herbert's popular novel by the same name. It was recently confirmed by the film's director Denis Villeneuve that the film may get a sequel which will feature Zendaya's character in lead. Chalamet maintained that Zendaya was beyond "incredible" in Dune and also lauded her for the work she's doing by "trailblazing her own path."

ALSO READ: Spider Man: No Way Home has already beaten THIS record set by Avengers: Endgame