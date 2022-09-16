Timothée Chalamet reveals THIS Oscar-winning actor warned him against starring in superhero films

Timothée Chalamet is turning out to be one of the best actors of his generation with projects such as Call Me By Your Name, Dune and more showcasing his amazing talent. As the 26-year-old actor became the first man to appear solo on the print cover of British Vogue in its 106-year-history, in his interview with the magazine, Chalamet opened up on his carer and more.

After receiving praises for his upcoming film, Bones And All which premiered at the Venice Film Festival a few weeks ago, the actor revealed one major piece of career advice that he has received from a senior actor in the industry. Chalamet who co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up revealed how the Oscar-winning actor offered him some straightforward advice in 2018.