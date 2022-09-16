Timothée Chalamet reveals THIS Oscar-winning actor warned him against starring in superhero films
Timothée Chalamet opened up on the career advice he received from Don't Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.
Timothée Chalamet is turning out to be one of the best actors of his generation with projects such as Call Me By Your Name, Dune and more showcasing his amazing talent. As the 26-year-old actor became the first man to appear solo on the print cover of British Vogue in its 106-year-history, in his interview with the magazine, Chalamet opened up on his carer and more.
After receiving praises for his upcoming film, Bones And All which premiered at the Venice Film Festival a few weeks ago, the actor revealed one major piece of career advice that he has received from a senior actor in the industry. Chalamet who co-starred with Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up revealed how the Oscar-winning actor offered him some straightforward advice in 2018.
DiCaprio who much like Chalamet began his film career at an early age through independent films was told by the actor to follow one simple rule and it was, "No hard drugs and no superhero movies." Leonardo who himself hasn't starred in any superhero film over the years seems to have left a mark on Timothée as well who hasn't yet signed on to any DC or Marvel project.
Chalamet's career till now has been full of independent projects such as Beautiful Boy, Lady Bird, Little Women and now his upcoming Luca Guadagnino directorial Bones And All. The actor's biggest box office project has been Dune directed by Denis Villeneuve. Chalamet return in Dune sequel as Paul Atreides, the film is currently under production.
