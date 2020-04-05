Timothee Chalamet‘s upcoming film French Dispatch gets postponed amid COVID 19 scare

The latest news update states that the Wes Anderson directorial will be releasing in the theatres on October 16.

The Hollywood film, titled French Dispatch helmed by ace director Wes Anderson is the latest film to postpone its release amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The news reports suggest that the film starring Timothee Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Mathieu Amalric and Jeffrey Wright will now release in the month of October. The news update states that the Wes Anderson directorial will be releasing in the theatres on October 16. Many Hollywood films have delayed the release of their respective film. Hollywood films like Daniel Craig's No Time to Die, Mulan, Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II, Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Widow, Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9 and Gal Gadot's upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 have seen their release dates postponed amid the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The latest film to see it release get delayed is French Dispatch. The film is reportedly based in Paris in the era of 1950. The news reports state that the film French Dispatch revolves around the story of journalists who work with an American newspaper. There was a strong buzz in Hollywood that the film with Timothee Chalamet would be premiering at the prestigious Cannes film festival. This year's Cannes film festival got cancelled owing to the global COVID-19 crisis.

The theatres across the world are closed down. Hollywood has witnessed a complete shutdown. All of the production work on films, TV shows, and web series has come to a standstill. According to the latest news reports, French Dispatch will also feature actors like Saorise Ronan, Owen Wilson, and Bob Balaban in key roles.

