Timothee Chalamet set to step in Johnny Depp’s shoes & star as young ‘Willy Wonka’ in an origin story

Academy Award-nominated Timothee Chalamet has been cast in the ambitious Willy Wonka origin story to be directed by Paul King.
‘Call Me By Your Name’ star Timothee Chalamet is gearing up to put on his dancing shoes as he is confirmed to star in an origin story based on the early days of the fictional character Willy Wonka’s life. Gene Wild portrayed the character for the first time in 1971 with ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’. Since then many renditions of the character have been put forward with the latest one being played by Johnny Depp in the 2005 release ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ directed by Tim Burton. None of these renditions have ever traced the beginnings of Willy Wonka and how he created a world of confectionery.

This origin story will be the first musical for Timothee, who is known for his dramatic and intense characters. Plot details of the project are being kept under wraps but this film will serve as the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that will trace the origin of a man called Willy and how did he become the world’s greatest chocolatier. Paul King, who has prolifically directed ‘Paddington’ and its sequels will be helming this project for Warner Bros. Simon Rich, who has lately written and produced Seth Rogen starrer ‘An American Pickle’ will be taking care of the script.

Timothee Chalamet is shining bright in a galaxy full of stars awaiting the release of a potential blockbuster in Dune, releasing in two parts. He has one of the leading parts in auteur Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ and is playing a vital character in Adam McKay’s starrer studded comedy ‘Don’t Look Up’. Timothee is reuniting with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino for ‘Bones & All’. 

Also Read| Timothée Chalamet starrer ‘Dune’ caught up in the release confusion; Tipped to play in Venice Film Festival

