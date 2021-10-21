Timothee Chalamet teases his Dune co star Zendaya with THIS cute mention of Tom Holland

As if Tom Holland and Zendaya's social media exchanges haven't been enough to melt our hearts, Timothee Chalamet further gave us another epic moment as he made his Dune co-star blush by mentioning Tom Holland in an interaction. For BuzzFeed's BFF test, Zendaya and Chalamet answered random questions and it was here that the actor teased his co-star.

During a question about answering each other's celebrity crushes, Timothee promptly responded saying, "Easy" and then mentioned Tom Holland as Zendaya's celeb crush. Chalamet's response left Zenday giggling with joy and it was an evident sign of how adorably happy she was at the mention of Holland.

Chalamet won hearts for this sweet gesture and had fans giving him the title of being a true friend who never misses out on an opportunity to tease their bestie.

Recently, Tom Holland sent fans in a tizzy as he took to Instagram to share a photo of Zendaya from her film, Dune's premiere in London along with a heart-eye emoji. Tom's post also received a comment from his girlfriend who shared a teary-eyed emoji as she got emotional thanks to his sweet gesture.

While Zendaya and Tom haven't made any official statements about their romance yet, their social media exchanges have been enough to confirm that their relationship has been going steady ever since the duo was spotted sharing a kiss in LA, earlier this year.

Fans are waiting to see Zendaya and Holland get together for Spider-Man: No Way Home promotions soon, which is possibly when the duo may finally make their relationship official too.

