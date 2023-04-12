Timothee Chalamet to lend his voice for the Bob Dylan biopic? Here is what we know

Timothee Chalamet is all set and buckling up to portray legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic The Complete Unknown. The film's director, James Mangold stated that the young actor, who is 27 years old will perform all of the vocals for the picture. Which will definitely be worth watching for the audience. Timothee will get a chance to prove himself again as a versatile actor, as he already is.

Timothee, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Call Me by Your Name in 2017, will get another chance to prove himself as a versatile actor, as he already is. It's said that the actor will begin filming the much-anticipated biography in August, though there is still no word on when it will be released.

Here is what Director James Mangold revealed:

In an interview with Collider at the Star Wars Celebration in London, the filmmaker James Mangold recently discussed his future movie, according to a report by Deadline. The director said, "Of course!" when asked if Timothee would sing for Bob Dylan's part in the movie. He also expressed how the cast are excitedly anticipated to start filming this movie which is scheduled to begin somewhere in August.

An overview of legendary singer Bob Dylan, discussed by James Mangold

The idea of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan going to New York with $2 in his pocket and becoming a worldwide phenomenon within three years is even commendable to think of.

Being accepted into the New York folk music community, then sort of outpacing them as his popularity grows astoundingly high, which features a variety of personalities, including Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, and Joan Baez.

It is based on a true incident that takes place during a very important time in American history, which will mark a great height for young actor Timothee Chalamet and definitely prove to be a must-watch movie of the year when it makes its release on the screen.

