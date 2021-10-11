Timothee Chalamet was the FOURTH choice to play Willy Wonka in highly anticipated movie

Timothee Chalamet recently revealed the first look at his latest project which was the upcoming and highly-anticipated movie--Wonka. The Dune alum is set to essay the role of Willy Wonka as he shares insight on the original story of the famed fictional chocolate factory owner. While the audience is thrilled to see Timothee as the chocolatier in theatres on March 17, 2023, word is, 4 actors were offered the part before Timothee.

According to a recent report via People magazine, when the film was developing in 2018, Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller, and Donald Grover were all approached to essay the role. The fourth star they approached before they finally locked down Timothee was Spider-Man alum Tom Holland! As recent as January 2021, Tom was still in the running and was reportedly competing with Timothee for the role at the time.

Over the years, several actors have essayed the role of the famous chocolatier. Gene Wilder (1971) and Johnny Depp (2005) have both played the character in films, but what’s different this time is Chalamet’s portrayal of Wonka promises to take fans through his life as a child. Just this weekend Chalamet shared the first look of the movie through Instagram. Sharing two photos from the sets of his film, Timothee wrote, "The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last … WONKA." The first look images shared by Chalamet showed him sporting Willy Wonka's classic attire with the top hat, the second featured him in a brown top hat and purple velvet coat.

