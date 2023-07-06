Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Biopic: Director James Mangold drops a major update on the plot

Timothee Chalamet, the talented Hollywood actor is set to play the lead role in the upcoming biopic, which is based on the life of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The project, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker James Mangold is currently in the initial stages of its making. As per the reports, the movie, which has been titled A Complete Unknown is set to start rolling in August, this year. Meanwhile, in his latest appearance in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, director James Mangold dropped a major update on the film's plot.

Timothee Chalamet's film is not entirely based on Bob Dylan's life

During his appearance in the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, director James Mangold revealed that the upcoming Timothee Chalamet starrer is not entirely based on singer Bob Dylan's life. The project is not exactly a biopic but is based on a major event in the singer-songwriter's life, that happened during the 1960s in New York City.

"The best true-life movies are never 'cradle to grave' stories, but they’re about a very specific moment. In this case, it is a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early ’60s in New York. This 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease," explained director Mangold. "He sings Woody a song that he wrote for him and befriends Pete Seeger, who is like a son to Woody. Pete sets him up with gigs at local clubs and there you meet Joan Baez and all these other people who are part of this world," he added.

Bob Dylan is involved in the project

Interestingly, James Mangold also revealed that real-life Bob Dylan is actively involved in the scripting and making of the Timothee Chalamet starrer. "I have spent several, wonderfully charming, days talking to him in his company, just one-on-one. I have a script that is personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves films. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I love Cop Land,'" the filmmaker revealed.

