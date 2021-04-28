Timothee Chalamet's latest Insta post has him playing with himself all day; FIND OUT here

Timothee Chalamet recently posted a cheeky post on Instagram, revealing what he’s been up to at home amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed.

Actor Timothee Chalamet recently revealed how he’s keeping busy during the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The actor recently took to Instagram and shared pictures of what he’s been up to, with a rather cheeky caption. The 25-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor, who doesn’t post too much on social media, returned to Instagram after a few months on April 27 to announce what he’s up to lately. “i’ve been playing with myself all day,” he captioned a series of photos.

In the pictures, Timothee can be seen positioning his Dune action figure all around the house, including watching TV and on top of a guitar. The amusing post came with a bunch of celebrity reactions, mostly to the caption. “Hi Timmy,” commented Kiernan Shipka. “Timmy,” added Lili Reinhart.

On the personal front, the actor has been making the news for his PDA filled outings and sightings with girlfriend Lilly Depp. The actress recently opened up about valuing privacy after the constant media attention. “The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.” “It’s just about balancing that with also wanting to, you know, keep other things private and enjoy other parts of life.”

