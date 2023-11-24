Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka revival enchants in the magical saga of Wonka; aspires to 'to bring joy into the world'

The movie Wonka, set to release on December 8, brings a burst of light into a world that Timothée Chalamet believes is in dire need of it. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s iconic character from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this Warner Bros. Pictures production, helmed by Paul King of Paddington fame, weaves a magical tale about a young chocolate maker with a pocketful of dreams transforming the world, one delicious bite at a time.

Timothée Chalamet on doing the role of Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet takes on the lead role of Willy Wonka, portraying the character in his youth as he evolves into the world's greatest inventor, magician, and chocolatier. Describing the film's essence, Chalamet expresses, "This is a joyous movie. This is about bringing a light into a world that is in desperate need of it, at least that’s how I read it. As a young actor, the things that were most attractive to me were things that were emotionally challenging. Either from some sense of vanity or perhaps from some sense of needing to express what I was feeling, those were the things I was most attracted to."

Timothee continued "When I read ‘Wonka,’ I did feel the classic thespian challenge—the singing, the dancing. But when I think about the main theme of this movie, when I think about its raison d’etre—it is to bring joy into the world. It’s to encourage dreaming; to encourage the dreamers to continue dreaming; to encourage declaring yourself as you are, who you are, without question. It’s to declare that to share in kindness and enthusiasm is to paint a way forward, not only for yourself but for those around you. It’s about community, and it’s about community surviving in spaces of erosion. It’s about light and love. I’m so proud to have been a part of that.”

The film delves into the iconic look of Willy Wonka, crafted by renowned costume designer Lindy Hemming, known for her work on The Dark Knight. Chalamet, who was inspired to act after watching the film at 12 years old, emphasizes the collaborative effort in bringing the character to life visually. Working with experienced professionals like Hemming and production designer Nathan Crowley, Chalamet feels fortunate to collaborate with craft masters who have maintained their enthusiasm and hunger for the art.

Who's the star cast in Wonka?

Wonka boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant, among others. The film explores themes of community, resilience, light, and love, painting a narrative of encouragement and kindness in the face of challenges.

As the movie unfolds with an intoxicating blend of magic, music, mayhem, and emotion, Timothée Chalamet is proud to have contributed to a project that aims to uplift spirits, inspire dreams, and celebrate the power of self-expression and community. Wonka promises to be an irresistibly vivid and inventive spectacle, capturing the heart and humor of audiences when it hits theaters and IMAX screens on December 8, 2023.

