Tina Fey reveals she saved a man's life during the pandemic

Actress Tina Fey has revealed that during the pandemic she saved a man's life.
December 18, 2020
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show", Tina told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently helped save the life of a stranger who had been kayaking in the Hudson and ended up floating in the water following an accident, reports eonline.com.

The incident occurred a couple of months ago, when Tina and her family had rented a house just outside New York. On their first morning there, Tina went outside and heard a person calling for help.

She said she couldn't tell if the noise was of a bird, but she ultimately called the police. An officer loudly shouted in the direction of the sound and then left to investigate the surrounding area.

"The cops take off, and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating, no oar," Tina shared.

"They found him a mile north in the river."

Fallon congratulated her and Tina said: "I saved a man's life! He doesn't know it was us."

Tina then joked that no one should ever decide to try kayaking, at least not in that particular body of water.

"In the Hudson? That's not like a stream. It's like a rat toilet!" she quipped.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

