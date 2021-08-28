Tina Knowles DEFENDS her daughter Beyonce amid Tiffany 'blood diamond' controversy

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram this week to defend the singer from criticism over her new Tiffany & Co. advertisements, in which she is shown wearing the famous Tiffany Diamond. The 128.54-carat yellow diamond was found in the Kimberley Mines of South Africa, and some fans were dissatisfied with Bey's involvement in the campaign.

This is not just ‘a necklace’ it’s a blood diamond that was mined off the blood of South Africans, if they didn’t meet their quota their hands and feet were mutilated or were just killed [sic],” one person tweeted. Another user wrote, “Beyoncé doing a Tiffany’s campaign wearing a blood diamond doesn’t sit well for her brand ESPECIALLY given her African influenced work in the past few years.”

As per Page Six, on Wednesday, Tina commented on The Grio's Instagram post collecting up some of the criticisms. “How many of you socially conscious activists own diamonds ? I thought so ! Well guess what did you go to try to check to see where the diamond came from? Probably not [sic]!,” she wrote. “So when you guys get engaged you won’t have a diamond you gonna put on a sterling silver band And you better check out where it came from and the origin of where came from and why you add it check out the calls for the Leather that you weird because they made it came from another country to to ban and not buy diamonds right because your righteous !!,” she further wrote.

Meanwhile, Beyonce is just the fourth person and the first black lady to wear the expensive stone. Previous wearers include Lady Gaga, who wore it to the 2019 Oscars with her "Telephone" collaborator, as well as Audrey Hepburn, who wore it in a press photo for the 1961 film "Breakfast at Tiffany's." However, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have yet to respond to the criticism that has erupted in response to their campaign, which has included fans questioning the use of a previously unseen Basquiat artwork in one of the photos.

ALSO READ:Beyonce on HOW she built her legacy, crushed stereotypes & PAVED the way for Black artists in the industry