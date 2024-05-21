Tina Knowles loves nothing more than being a grandmother. The 70-year-old is a grandmom to Beyonce and Solange’s children.

Knowles opened up about how being a grandparent is the “best.” She also gushed about how much she loves her 4 grandchildren. The star revealed if any of Beyonce or Solange's children plan on working in the music industry.

Tina Knowles talks about being a grandmother

Tina Knowles could not stop praising and talking about her grandkids in a conversation with Kotb. Tina Knowles is a grandmother to Beyonce’s children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. Her oldest grandchild is Solange’s son Daniel who is 19.

Tina recently opened up about how much she adores her grandkids and being a grandmom. "It’s the best. With grandkids you don’t have the pressure of taking responsibility for how they get to turn out,” Knowles admitted. She explained how she can “indulge” her grandkids when the pressure is taken off. Tina revealed how she lets “them have noisy toys that drive their parents crazy."

"They are the best," she admitted. Tina also disclosed how all her children are creative. She also admitted to loving them "to death." Kotb also asked Tina what her grandkids address her to which she revealed, that they simply call her "grandma."

Tina Knowles reveals if her grandkids will end up in music

Tina’s daughters Beyonce and Solange are very well known in the music industry. Kotb inquired if the music gene had been passed onto any of the children. The TV host asked Knowles if she sees any of them going down the “musical route” and if that is something they are “watching.”

Tina revealed that the family has been expectedly watching while also adding that her grandchildren still have a “lot of time.” She revealed, “They’re all super great artists, like visual artists, and very smart." The grandmother of 4 also shared how the family plans on supporting the kids no matter what they end up doing.

In an interview with E! News last month, Tina had spoken about Beyonce’s twin’s talent. She revealed how Rumi is “an amazing artist, painter and creator." Knowles gave the credit for the young one’s talent to the “environment” she is being brought up in. She spoke about how her grandson Sir is "very, very smart." She also revealed how he is “quiet” unlike his sisters but very good with numbers.

