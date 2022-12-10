Tina Turner, Ike Turner's son Ronnie Turner passes away at 62; singer mourns the loss

Legendary singer Tina Turner and late Ike Turner's youngest son Ronnie Turner passed away on December 9. He was 62. This arrived as a tragedy in the Turner family, after four years of Tina Turner and Raymond Hill's son Raymond Craig Turner died by suicide in July 2018. After the devastating news, mother Tina Turner and wife Afida Turner took to social media and shared emotional posts on Ronnie Turner’s death.

Singer Tina Turner shared a black and white portrait of herself on Instagram, where she is seen with her eyes closed. She mourned the death of her beloved son and wrote, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Afida Turner pays tribute to her husband Ronnie Turner

Ronnie Turner’s wife Afida Turner took to Instagram and shared the news of his demise. She penned a heartfelt note and called her husband “a true angle.” She wrote, “My god Ronnie Turner a true angle…highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy your nurse your little monster I did the best to the end this time I was not able to save you.” She further added, “Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair.”

Afida also shared an old picture of late Ronnie standing with his father Ike Turner. She tagged her husband as a terrific musician. Her post also reads that he was down with cancer for three weeks. She wrote, “Ronnie turner with his father Ike Turner : Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player amazing soul a heart of giant true angel highly spiritual one of a kind I am crying blood this time to much god. Very very very bad Ronnie got sick in 3 weeks fuck cancer.”

About Ronnie Turner

Ronnie Turner belonged from a music and singing family background but he entered the acting world, making an appearance in his mother’s 1993 biopic, What's Love Got to Do With It, according to E! News. He also played in a band named Manufactured Funk. He was a bass guitarist. Apart from acting and music, he was also a real estate broker.

Ronnie Turner’s cause of death

According to TMZ, Law enforcement sources reported that on Thursday morning, they received a 911 call from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and facing trouble breathing. A few minutes later, his breathing was totally stopped. Paramedics rushed to the address, San Fernando Valley where people were attempting CPR but that didn’t work, he was declared dead on the spot. However, it is still unclear what led to his sudden death, but he had health issues for years, including cancer.

Ronnie Turner was the youngest of four sons

Ronnie Turner was the youngest son of the iconic singer Tina Turner. He had three brothers named Ike Turner J., Michael Turner, and late Raymond Craig Turner. Earlier in 2018 his eldest brother, Craig Turner died of suicide at the age of 59. He had three sisters named Mia Turner, Twanna Turner Melby, and Linda Trippeter.