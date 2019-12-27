From The Tina Turner Musical to classic Hamilton, here’s a list of best theatre performances of 2019

Check out the list of best theatre performances of 2019 that you just can’t miss. Read on to know more.

From breathtaking live performances to all-consuming music, nothing can ever match the kind of satisfaction a good theatre performance can provide. It’s a timeless art that has survived it all, technological development, decreasing attention span and cheaper alternatives, and is still going strong after all these years. It has always been larger than life platform that values creativity and the art of storytelling. As the year comes to an end, here are a few of the most thrilling performances of 2019.

Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical: The Jukebox Musical features the artist singing her heart out and living every bit of her songs. Warren, who bagged a Tony-nomination for her role in 2016’s Shuffle Along, knows exactly how to turn lyrics into music that ends up touch her audience’s hearts. Her talent only proves that the musical is here to say.

Joel Grey in Fiddler on the Roof: Even though the actor plays a role that has already been played by various actors, including Zero Mostel Theodore Bikel, Alfred Molina, Harvey Fierstein, Leonard Nimoy, he manages to give fresh skin to an already iconic character of Tevye. Grey perfectly effortlessly manages to keep the very soul of the character alive and still make it look like the story has never been told before.

Ephraim Sykes in Ain’t Too Proud: While it is hard to stand out when you’re surrounded by a group of amazing singers and dancers, Ephraim Sykes knows exactly how to leave an impact. The actor is everything a theatre performer should be, he instantly holds your attention and never lets go of it. He does everything, he struts, he slides, he jumps and he splits, but never misses a single beat. His remarkable skills, as a polished theatre performer, has won him the lead role in Broadway’s upcoming MJ: The Musical.

Lauren Patten in Jagged Little Pill: Thought her performance, Lauren Patter walks you through the life of Jo, a sexually fluid high schooler in thrall to a BFF who’s falling in love with a guy, Patten makes wears the skin of the character and pays attention to every little detail of the character. Not just in this play, every performance the actress delivers, turn out to be perfection. She is equally breathtaking in the upbeat Hand in My Pocket: a Broadway star is born.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton: “Alexander Hamilton. My name is Alexander Hamilton. And there's a million things I haven't done. But just you wait, just you wait!” And one can keep waiting but this iconic 2015 musical continues to be the hottest thing playing in the theatres. Miranda, who has also directed the play, delivers the best in everything he does and gives a remarkable performance in the musical.

Read More