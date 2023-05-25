Tina Turner passes away at 83; All you need to know about the ‘Queen of Rock n Roll’

Tina Turner, the legendary singer who is widely known as the 'Queen of Rock n Roll', passed away. As per the reports, the 83-year-old breathed her last at her residence in Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24, Wednesday. The latest updates suggest that Tina Turner was battling various health issues for a very long time. Reportedly, Tina Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and later underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. The veteran singer's death comes six months after her youngest son Ronnie Turner passed away due to colon cancer.

Tina Turner's spokesperson releases official statement

The legendary singer's demise was confirmed by her spokesperson and publicist Bernard Doherty, with an official statement that was released on Wednesday night. "Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," reads the statement. Tina Turner is survived by her children, Raymond Craig Turner, Ike Turner Jr, and Michael Turner.