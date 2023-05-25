Tina Turner’s children: Everything to know about the late music legend’s 4 kids

Tina Turner’s demise has left the world in a state of mourning and loss. The iconic musical artist, popularly addressed as the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ breathed her last on May 24, 2023, reportedly after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Her official social media pages confirmed her death, as they wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner”. In an illustrious career lasting over six decades, the late artist has blessed and entertained people with songs like What’s Love Got to Do With It, Private Dancer, Simply the Best, and Proud Mary among others.

Tina Turner’s death comes six months after she lost her youngest son Ronnie Turner, who passed away in December after battling colon cancer. He was 62. After his demise, Tina shared that his baby “left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Apart from Ronnie, Tina Turner has 3 other children: Craig Raymond Turner, Ike Turner Jr., and Michael Turner. While Craig and Ronnie were her biological sons, she adopted her ex-husband Ike Turner’s two boys Turner Jr. and Michael.

Let us take a look at them in more detail.

Tina Turner’s 4 kids: Everything to know about the late singer’s children

Craig Raymond Turner

Tina Turner was only 18 when she had her first son Craig Raymond Turner in 1958, from her relationship with Raymond Hill, who played the saxophone in Ike Turner’s band Kings of Rhythm. During his lifetime, Craig avoided being in the limelight. He worked as a real estate agent. Sadly, he died by suicide in July 2018 in his Studio City, California, home. He was 59. On July 19, 2018, Tina Turner held a ceremony to scatter her son’s ashes, she shared in a tweet.

“My saddest moment as a mother. I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby.” Tina Turner

2. Ronnie Renelle Turner

Ronald “Ronnie” Renelle Turner was the only son Ike Turner and Tina Turner had together, and is the youngest of Tina Turner's four kids. He was born in October 1960 and is the youngest among the Turner siblings. According to IMDb, Ronnie shared screen space with his late mother in the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It. He was married to singer Afida Turner. He passed away on December 8, 2018. His wife shared a statement on Instagram as she wrote, “My God, Ronnie Turner, a true angel, huge soul, highly spiritual, my husband, my best friend, my baby.”

3. Ike Turner Jr.

Ike Turner had six children, however, Tina only adopted his two sons from his long-term relationship with Lorraine Taylor. The eldest of Tina Turner's children, Ike Turner Jr., was born in 1958. Like his parents, he also began a career in music, and in 2006, he even won a Grammy in the Traditional Blues Album category for producing his father’s album Risin’ With The Blues. In a 2018 interview with DailyMail, Ike Turner Jr. shared that he had been estranged from Tina Turner for almost 2 decades.

“Tina raised me from the age of two. She’s the only mother I’ve ever known. I haven’t talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don’t think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either.” Ike Turner Jr.

4. Michael Turner

Michael Turner is the younger son whom Ike Turner had from his relationship with Lorraine Taylor. Out of all of Tina Turner’s four children, the least is known about him. However, a source told Fox News that Michael, along with his brothers Ike and Ronnie was ‘devastated’ to learn that they were left out of the 2021 HBOMax documentary Tina.

This is all about Tina Turner’s four children.

May her soul rest in peace.

