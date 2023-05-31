Tina Turner's longtime friend reveals she was 'ready to go anytime', claims singer was 'not scared of death'

Popular singer-songwriter Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83. She died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland because of a long illness leaving fans around the world heartbroken. Now, a longtime friend of the rock n' roll veteran has opened up about her life prior to her death. Continue reading to know more details about the same.

Tina Turner's friend says she was 'not scared of death'

Stephen Sills, a designer and longtime friend of Tina Turner has opened up about how she was "not scared of death" and was happy living her life in Switzerland. "She told me two years ago, she said, 'Stephen, I'm ready to go anytime. I'm not scared of death. I've had a wonderful last part of life. I've enjoyed it, but I'm tired,'" he told People.

Sills, who helped Turner decorate her home in South France, revealed that even though she struggled with dialysis, she remained upbeat. Recalling a recent phone conversation with the singer's housekeeper, he divulged that she was happy and comfortable. "She was such an amazing friend and she had such a force of creativity," the designer added. He explained, "The Tina Turner persona of performing, that was a made-up person. We used to talk about it, and she created that and it was a beautiful image."

"But she was absolutely positive and energetic and interested and curious. She was just an amazing person," Sills concluded. Turner's abusive relationship with her former husband Ike Turner led her to suicide but she was saved. The music icon's tryst with Buddhism is not a secret as she had time and again credited it for being the reason she could save herself from depression, change her life around, and feel at peace amidst the chaos.

"In her final years, she was happy and secure in her relationship. She had found true love and was able to live without fear. She had a group of friends in Switzerland, and truly loved the people she was around," a music industry source said referring to Turner's music executive husband Erwin Bach who she married in 2013. They added, "When Tina was able, she liked to be outside and enjoy the air and beauty of the surroundings."

Turner's death was announced through a statement on her Instagram account which reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music." Known as the queen of rock n' roll, Turner was known for her style of music. The award-winning singer is among the most successful recording artists of all time.

