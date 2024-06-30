Tinashe Reveals How Her New Single Nasty 'Came to Be'; Shares They 'Just Had a Super Rough Version'

A decade after her debut hit 2 On, the 31-year-old star has made a triumphant return with her infectious track Nasty. Released in April, the song quickly went viral on TikTok racking up over 2.7 million videos and securing a spot at No. 62 on the Hot 100.

This marks Tinashe's first chart entry since 2016 and her first as a lead artist since her breakout single. Despite the challenges of going independent, Tinashe continues to thrive, releasing critically acclaimed albums and growing her global fanbase.

She returns to mainstream commercial success with Nasty, an ultra-catchy hip-hop bop that listeners can't get out of their heads - or their social media feeds - a decade after bursting onto the scene with her debut hit, 2 On featuring ScHoolboy Q.

As a result of the catchy lyrics ("Is somebody going to match my freak?" and "I've been a nasty girl"), the song gained traction in April, but exploded on TikTok after a video from British dancer Nates.Vibe that sparked a trend that fans and celebrities alike have followed.

Since then, “Nasty” has accompanied more than 2.7 million videos on Facebook and has steadily climbed the Hot 100 singles chart, currently ranking No. 62, marking Tinashe's first overall entry since 2016's Slumber Party with Britney Spears and first as a lead artist since 2 On.

The win is especially rewarding for Tinashe, who has openly discussed feeling creatively stifled while signed to Sony's RCA Records from 2012 to 2019. Following that, she chose to continue as an independent artist with full control, aware that she was likely to give up mainstream recognition that a major record company can provide.

How did the song come together?

The fact that Tinashe is independent hasn't stopped her at all. Three critically acclaimed albums have been released - Songs for You in 2019, 333 in 2021, and BB/Ang3l in 2023 - and she has consistently toured the world, steadily growing her following.

Tinashe recently spoke to PEOPLE about the success of Nasty, why she doesn't consider herself an underdog, who she may collaborate with on a remix and what fans can expect from Quantum Baby, her upcoming album.

"I was driving to the studio - a typical day, nothing special - with my laptop camera set up to record on Photo Booth in my car. I like to record my initial instincts on the beat. I was listening to a rough draft of the beat. It was basically just a bass line and a couple drums. I don't know. It's one of those instinctual things that just came to me at that moment. There was just something about the beat that felt right.

It was produced by Ricky Reed. In the first session, we decided to do this minor chord section, then flip to this major chord section, and I took home a super rough version. Then I said, 'Let me sleep on it, think about it, and come back to you.'"

