Tinder Swindler gearing up for Hollywood debut? Scamster wants to teach ‘dos and don'ts’ of wooing women

Tinder Swindler fame, or infamous–Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed on with a talent agency and is aiming at a Hollywood debut soon. The fraudster who cons women, as shown in the Netflix documentary, reportedly wants to star in his own dating show. The Israeli con man, born Shimon Hayut was brought to light earlier this month through the Netflix documentary titled–Tinder Swindler.

TMZ’s sources recently reported that Leviev has signed with talent manager–Gina Rodriguez, and is keen on writing a book and hosting a dating podcast in which he wants to share the "dos and don'ts" of wooing women.

If you haven't watched it yet, the movie reiterates the true story of how Shimon conned women out of millions of dollars. The fraudster used the dating app Tinder to meet women and emotionally manipulate them into providing financial support for his lavish lifestyle until he picks up his next victim. On his part, Leviev claimed that Netflix has misrepresented him and is looking to clear his name through his potential new shows and books.

After the release of the documentary, the dating app also reported that they have banned Hayut from the app forever. Tinder spokesperson told E! News: "We banned Simon Leviev and any of his known aliases as soon as the story of his actions became public in 2019. He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."

