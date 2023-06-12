Tiny Harris' support message for Kandi Burruss after Tony nomination: ‘It’s Kandi for the win any day’

Tameka "Tiny" Harris is well-known for being a supportive friend, and today was no exception. Taking to Instagram, the songstress showered her Xscape group mate, Kandi Burruss, with love and support as Kandi received a Tony award nomination. Alongside a stunning photo and a throwback picture from their early Xscape days, Tiny penned a heartfelt caption filled with affirmations and admiration for her dear friend.

A touching tribute to Kandi

Tiny's Instagram post featured a carousel of photos, showcasing a current snapshot of herself and a nostalgic throwback picture of the duo during their Xscape era. However, it was the heartfelt caption that truly captured the essence of their friendship. Tiny expressed her immense love and appreciation for Kandi, highlighting the role she played in Tiny's life and their joint accomplishments. The message radiated support and pride for Kandi's nomination, emphasizing her dedication and tenacity as a true go-getter.

Genuine friendship between Tiny and Kandi

The genuine friendship between Tiny and Kandi was evident in their exchange of comments on the post. Kandi responded with gratitude and love, expressing how deeply touched she was by Tiny's words. Their fellow Xscape member, Tamika Scott, also chimed in, echoing the sentiments of pride and confidence in Kandi's talents and wishing her continued greatness.

As the 76th annual Tony Awards approached, Tiny's display of unwavering support for Kandi showcased the bond they share. Their friendship has stood the test of time, and Tiny's public declaration of love and encouragement further solidified their connection. With the Tony Awards ceremony underway, fans and supporters eagerly await the outcome, knowing that Kandi will have the unwavering support of Tiny and countless others cheering her on. Tonight, as the Tony Awards air, all eyes are on Kandi Burruss, with Tiny Harris leading the chorus of well-wishes and celebrating her friend's incredible achievement.

