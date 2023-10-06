‘Tis is the…’: Kourtney Kardashian flaunt her baby bump as she is in full spirits for the Halloween ‘season’; Details inside

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She has been living a fairytale life with her soulmate and husband, Travis Barker. The couple is often seen on the reality show The Kardashians making out and displaying PDA. After months of dating, the two decided to get married in Italy last year. The couple wanted to have a child, and after a continuous struggle, Kourtney Kardashian is finally having her first baby with Travis Barker. In a new Instagram post, the reality TV star flaunted her baby bump as she was gearing up for the spooky season.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her baby bump

Kourtney Kardashian is looking forward to the arrival of her baby son, as well as Halloween! On Wednesday, the pregnant Poosh founder celebrated the start of October by posing for some spooky season photos on Instagram. Following her announcement on Monday that she was "ready for" the month, Kardashian released a pair of photographs that praised her baby bulge while also hinting at her eagerness for Halloween festivities.

She captioned the post, "Tis the season 🎃" Kardashian shared two photos of herself wearing a sleeveless, floral print monochromatic dress from her line with fashion shop Boohoo. The photos show the reality star standing next to a mound of white Halloween pumpkins.

Meanwhile, her most recent post comes just days after Kardashian celebrated the start of October with some throwback photos of herself getting ready for Halloween 2022 celebrations.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a throwback picture from last year's Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed October in full Halloween spirit as she shared a throwback picture of her from last Halloween. She captioned her October 1, 2023, Instagram image. "Ready for October," with a bride and black heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who is having her first child with husband Travis Barker, appeared cheerful and healthy in the photos she shared on Wednesday, despite recently experiencing a health problem related to her pregnancy. The Kardashian-Barker couple had also hosted a Disney-themed baby shower for their coming baby.

