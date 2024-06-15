Tish Cyrus Opens Up About Raising Miley Cyrus As Kid Doing 'Crazy Stuff'; Says Her Biggest Fear Was Singer 'Moving Out'

Tish Cyrus recently got candid about her relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus. She recently appeared on the latest episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman alongside the Flowers hitmaker and revealed how she raised her daughter when she was just a little kid.

She mentioned that there were times when the singer was doing some 'crazy stuff' like every kid does in childhood. Cyrus also explained that she wanted to protect her daughter, and her goal was to keep her at home as long as possible, noting that her biggest fear was Miley 'moving out' before she was 18.

Tish Cyrus reveals how she raised Miley Cyrus when she was a kid

Tish Cyrus is a proud mother to daughter Miley Cyrus, who has successfully sustained her star power in the music industry with her soulful tracks. The mother-daughter duo recently appeared on the new episode of season 5 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

As Cyrus reflected on her musical journey and career achievements, her mother, Tish Cyrus, who joined her in the episode, was asked by the host how she managed to build a friendly relationship with her daughter, noting, 'She must've been incorrigible at some point.' Tish replied, "Listen, there were times when she was doing crazy stuff like every child does."

Letterman then mentioned that he heard that the singer had a curfew until she was 20 years old, to which Cyrus' mother admitted, saying, "She did."

The film producer explained her decision on that, noting she wanted to protect her and that her goal was to keep Miley under her roof as long as possible. She even expressed that her biggest fear was the singer "moving out," noting that even though Miley Cyrus could afford to move out before she was 18, "she didn’t."

Miley Cyrus opened up about what she learned from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus

In the episode, Miley Cyrus also discussed what she learned from her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The singer told the host she's grateful for her father because he helped show her the way forward.

Cyrus explained that he had given her almost this 'map' with lessons on what to do and what not to do in life and 'guided her on both.' Miley Cyrus praised her father, saying that without him, she believes she wouldn't be who she is today, and his creativity and the way he thinks have influenced her a lot.

"Without my dad, I know — I mean, not just literally, I wouldn't be sitting in this chair; I wouldn't exist," she said.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were married for nearly three decades, from 1993 until April 2022.

In 2022, the former couple filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair are proud parents to their five children: Miley, Braison, Noah, Brandi, and Trace.